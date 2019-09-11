Petara Cordero, girlfriend of Browns DE Chris Smith, dies in car accident

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Chris Smith (pictured) and his girlfriend, Petara Cordero, had a daughter together last month. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Petara Cordero, the girlfriend of Browns defensive end Chris Smith, died in a car accident Wednesday morning in Cleveland, the team announced.

Cordero and Smith were pulled over on the side of the highway after Smith's car had a tire malfunction, causing the vehicle to spin and hit the median, according to the team.

After Cordero exited the car without any major injuries, she was struck by an oncoming vehicle. According to a Cleveland police report obtained by the team, she was transported to Fairview Hospital and pronounced dead.

"Words cannot describe the sorrow we feel for Chris following the loss of his girlfriend, Petara," Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. "Our entire organization mourns with Chris, his family and the Cordero family. We will do everything possible to offer them our support, comfort and any resources in this most difficult time."

Police said Smith, who was driving the vehicle, wasn't impaired or injured. The other driver that struck Cordero admitted to drinking.

Cordero, 26, and Smith had a daughter together last month. Smith was excused from the Browns' preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts to attend the birth.