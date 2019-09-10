Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) completed 21 of 31 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown and was sacked three times during a loss to the Oakland Raiders Monday in Oakland. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Quarterback Derek Carr and rookie running back Josh Jacobs teamed up to lead the Oakland Raiders over the Denver Broncos in a season-opening AFC West matchup in Oakland.

Jacobs -- the No. 24 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft -- had 85 yards and two scores on 23 carries in his first game Monday at RingCentral Coliseum. Carr completed 22 of 26 passes for 259 yards and a score in the 24-16 triumph.

"Derek was involved in a lot of things tonights, as most great quarterbacks are, but he was on top of his game tonight," Raiders roach Jon Gruden told reporters.

Carr began the game by connecting on a perfect pass to Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams for an 8-yard touchdown. The scoring toss capped off a 10-play, 77-yard drive to open the game. The Raiders reached the end zone again to open the second quarter, scoring on a 2-yard run from Jacobs.

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus came up short on a 64-yard field goal attempt at the end of the first half, preserving the Raiders' 14-0 lead at the intermission. McManus returned to make a 26-yard attempt at the start of the third quarter. He made another 26-yard attempt on the Broncos' next drive, making it a one-possession game.

Both teams punted on their following drives, before Jacobs reached the end zone again. The Alabama product plunged in on a 4-yard run to cap off a 5-play, 60-yard drive for the Raiders. Jacobs' touchdown gave Oakland a 21-6 advantage.

McManus answered with a 39-yard field goal on the Broncos' next possession. Daniel Carlson hit a 29-yard field goal for the Raiders on the resulting drive.

Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco orchestrated an 8-play, 75-yard drive on the next possession. He found Emmanuel Sanders with a 1-yard touchdown pass at the end of the drive, cutting the lead to eight points. The Broncos did not get the ball back as the Raiders ran out the clock.

"I told [Jacobs] 'don't ever worry about how many yards you run for,'" Carr said. "Worry about the style of running you do. That's one thing I learned from Marshawn Lynch. He never cared about how many yards, touches or touchdowns he had. But when he touched the ball, he was going to make sure everyone else felt him. That's how he controlled the game.

"I told Josh that. I'm not taking credit for that. He already does that. I just encouraged him."

Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton had 120 yards on seven catches in the loss. Williams pulled in six catches for 105 yards and a score for the Raiders. The Raiders did not allow a sack in the victory, while Flacco was taken down three times.

"Just give them credit," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. "I thought our guys were ready to play. Their first drive they took it down there and we had a chance to hold them to a field goal and we didn't get it done there. Give them credit."

The Broncos host Fangio's former team -- the Chicago Bears -- at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. The Raiders have another AFC West matchup to open the season with a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:05 p.m. EDT Sunday in Oakland.