Sept. 9 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman is expected to miss multiple games after suffering a high left ankle sprain.

Coleman sustained the injury during Sunday's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that the tailback was ruled out for this week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with the expectation that it could become an extended absence.

"I don't think IR is a possibility right now. I think we'll ride it out," Shanahan said. "We have to see how the week goes and see how many [running backs] we are going to need on Sunday. There's plenty of time. In Atlanta, I think we played every game but two or three with only two running backs. Sometimes that's the risk you take in a game.

"It all depends on how the rest of our roster is. And we'll see who gives us the best chance by Saturday."

Coleman was injured on the 49ers' first offensive play against the Buccaneers, according to Shanahan. He attempted to play through the ankle issue, but was removed from the contest at halftime and did not return.

Coleman had six carries for 23 yards and two receptions for 33 yards against the Bucs.