Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom was placed on injured reserve, the team announced Monday.

Lindstrom was put on IR due to a foot injury, according to the team. League sources told NFL Media that the first-round pick broke a small bone in his foot during the Falcons' Week 1 contest against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and he will be in a boot for about eight weeks.

"I was really proud of Chris and where he took his game to in a short time," Quinn told reporters. "So for us, that's definitely a significant injury and loss in terms of how he was playing, his attitude, quickness and physicality."

The Falcons selected Lindstrom with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in an effort to revamp their offensive line. He played 48 snaps against the Vikings before suffering the injury.

Lindstrom will be eligible to be designated for return later this season. He can begin practicing with the team in Week 8, and the earliest he could potentially return to game action is Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints.

With Lindstrom landing on injured reserve, the Falcons agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman John Wetzel. He spent the preseason with Atlanta and has familiarity with the offensive line.

Wetzel started five games for the Arizona Cardinals last season. He has started 24 games in his four-year NFL career.