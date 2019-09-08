Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw four first half touchdown passes in a win against the Miami Dolphins Sunday in Miami. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 59-10 win against the Miami Dolphins Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Jackson completed 17 of 20 passes for 324 yards in the blowout victory. He had four touchdown tosses in the first half.

"Not bad for a running back," Jackson said, mocking those who previously doubted his throwing ability.

"Our offensive line did a great job. I barely had pressure ... receivers did a great job of getting open, catching the ball and scoring touchdowns. That's what it's all about."

RELATED Patriots to sign Antonio Brown after Raiders release him

The Ravens posted 643 total yards compared to the Dolphins' 200 yards. The Dolphins totaled 21 rushing yards.

"We will come back tomorrow and make the corrections and we will try to get this team better on a daily basis," Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. "That's all we can do."

Ravens running back Mark Ingram broke free for a 49-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. He also capped off the 8-play, 89-yard drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown. Ravens safety Earl Thomas intercepted Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on the next drive.

Jackson completed a 47-yard strike to Marquise Brown for the Ravens' second score on the first play of the resulting drive. The Dolphins punted on their next drive, before Jackson found Brown again with an 83-yard scoring toss.

The Ravens forced the Dolphins to punt once again on their next drive. Jackson led the Ravens on a 7-play, 70-yard scoring drive, capped off with a 33-yard touchdown throw to Willie Snead.

Lamar Jackson and Marquise Brown connect on the 83-YARD TOUCHDOWN! #BALvsMIA @lj_era8 @primetime_jet : CBS : NFL app // Yahoo Sports app Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/APB2UDrGXf— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019

The Dolphins finally got on the scoreboard with a career-long 54-yard field goal from Jason Sanders on their first drive of the second quarter. The Ravens punted for the first time on the following drive. But Baltimore kept possession after the Dolphins muffed the catch on the punt return.

Jackson threw his fourth touchdown of the first half by finding Miles Boykin on a 5-yard throw, giving the Ravens a 35-3 advantage.

Ingram scored on a 3-yard rushing touchdown just before halftime, increasing Baltimore's lead to 42-3. Fitzpatrick led the Ravens on an 8-play, 60-yard scoring drive on the next possession. Fitzpatrick capped off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Preston Williams.

Jackson threw his fifth touchdown of the game on the Ravens' first drive of the second half. The Ravens gunslinger hooked up with Patrick Richard on a one-yard touchdown pass to cap off the 9-play, 76-yard scoring drive.

Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker made a 34-yard field goal on the Ravens' next possession, increasing the lead to 52-10.

The Dolphins benched Fitzpatrick for Josh Rosen at the end of the third quarter. Rosen threw an interception on his second pass.

The Ravens also pulled Jackson out of the game in the fourth quarter. Robert Griffin III led the team on a 9-play, 42-yard scoring drive. He ended the drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews.

Fitzpatrick completed 14 of 29 passes for 185 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss. Rosen completed 1 of 3 passes for five yards and an interception. Griffin completed 6 of 6 passes for 55 yards and a touchdown for the Ravens.

Brown had a game-high 147 yards and two scores on four catches in the win. Ingram had 107 yards and two scores on 14 carries.

"You hear the talk," Brown said. "I knew just from when I got here ... I don't know what people have been talking about. [Jackson] looked pretty good to me. I'm glad he got here and showed what he could do."

The Ravens host the Arizona Cardinals at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday, Sept. 15 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Dolphins host the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.