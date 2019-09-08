Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in March. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Nick Foles was knocked out of the Jacksonville Jaguars' game against the Kansas City Chiefs after picking up a shoulder injury Sunday in Jacksonville.

The injury occurred after Foles completed his first touchdown pass for the Jaguars with 5:31 remaining in the first quarter. Foles left the game after taking a huge hit from Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. Foles landed on his left shoulder.

The Jaguars announced Foles would not return to the game.

Foles took the snap on a 3rd-and-8 at the Chiefs' 35-yard line during the sequence. He scanned the field before tossing a perfectly placed touchdown pass to Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark.

Foles completed 5 of 8 passes for 75 yards and a score before leaving the game. Gardner Minshew took over for Foles as the Jaguars' quarterback.

The Jaguars signed Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract in March.