Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Nick Foles was knocked out of the Jacksonville Jaguars' game against the Kansas City Chiefs after picking up a shoulder injury Sunday in Jacksonville.
The injury occurred after Foles completed his first touchdown pass for the Jaguars with 5:31 remaining in the first quarter. Foles left the game after taking a huge hit from Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. Foles landed on his left shoulder.
The Jaguars announced Foles would not return to the game.
Foles took the snap on a 3rd-and-8 at the Chiefs' 35-yard line during the sequence. He scanned the field before tossing a perfectly placed touchdown pass to Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark.
Foles completed 5 of 8 passes for 75 yards and a score before leaving the game. Gardner Minshew took over for Foles as the Jaguars' quarterback.
The Jaguars signed Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract in March.