Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack (44) was thrown from Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs after throwing a punch at wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars starting linebacker Myles Jack was ejected from Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs after throwing a punch.

Midway through the second quarter, Jack was penalized for illegal contact on Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins in the end zone and became visibly frustrated after Watkins stood over him.

After the play ended, Jack shoved Watkins and fellow Kansas City wideout Demarcus Robinson ran over and pushed Jack from behind. The players exchanged words and Jack punched Robinson in his helmet.

Robinson, Jack and Chiefs running back Damien Williams each were penalized for unsportmanlike conduct. Jack became upset again and had to be restrained by teammates after his ejection was announced.

Najee Goode replaced Jack at linebacker. Jack recorded two tackles before his early exit.

The Jaguars also lost starting quarterback Nick Foles to an injury in the first quarter. He sustained an injury to his left shoulder when Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones delivered a huge hit.

Jones drove Foles into the ground after the gunslinger released the ball on a 35-yard touchdown strike to receiver DJ Chark.

The Jaguars announced Foles would not return to the game.