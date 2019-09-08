Indianapolis Colts' Malik Hooker snags crazy one-handed interception

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker came down with an incredible one-handed interception in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

With the Chargers leading the Colts 24-16 midway through the final quarter, quarterback Philip Rivers fired a pass to wide receiver Keenan Allen in the end zone.

Allen appeared to find a hole in the Colts' defense, but Hooker jumped the route and made an acrobatic one-handed grab to deny the touchdown and record his first interception of the season.

Hooker's interception gave the Colts one final opportunity to send the game into overtime. Indianapolis had a game-tying drive after the pick to send the contest into sudden death.

Despite late-game heroics from quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the Colts, the Chargers prevailed in overtime. Backup running back Austin Ekeler plowed into the end zone on the first possession of the extra period to secure the 30-24 victory.

Hooker also recorded five combined tackles and one pass defensed in the contest.