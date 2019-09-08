Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Veteran running back Adrian Peterson will be inactive for the Washington Redskins when they face the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in Philadelphia, opening the door for second-year running back Derrius Guice.

Sources told NFL Network and NBC Sports Washington Peterson will be inactive for the Week 1 matchup. The Redskins selected Guice in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The LSU product missed the entire season due to a torn ACL he picked up during a 2018 preseason appearance against the New England Patriots.

Peterson had 1,042 yards in 16 starts last year for the Redskins. He had four carries for 31 yards in the preseason. Guice had 44 yards on 11 carries in the preseason.

"Well, he was our second-round pick," Redskins coach Jay Gruden told reporters this week. "Had he not got hurt, we wouldn't know Adrian. Fortunately, we got to know Adrian and he's a great player for us. The issue is you've got one ball and if you're going to hand the ball off 25 times a game, only so many carries can go around.

"You still have Chris Thompson up and Adrian. So, the big thing is we get somebody ready for the mother load and everybody else is ready for whatever else they can get. That can change next week, it can change the week after, but initially we have to have a plan and go with it."

For fantasy football purposes, Guice is in the RB2/flex range in Week 1. If you have the option, it might be best to take the wait and see approach when it comes to sliding Guice into your lineup. The Eagles tied for allowing the 11th fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2018.