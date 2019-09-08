Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named NFL MVP after throwing 50 touchdown passes during his first season as a full-time starter in 2018. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- It didn't take long for reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes to throw his first touchdown of the season. The Kansas City Chiefs star completed a 68-yard touchdown toss on his second throw of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mahomes found veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins for the first score of the game against the Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville. The Chiefs faced a 3rd-and-3 play from their own 32-yard line during the sequence. Mahomes first took the snap out of the shotgun formation before going through his progressions.

He completed a short throw to Watkins over the middle. Watkins then turned on the jets. The Chiefs speedster stuck his foot in the ground and weaved between several defenders, scorching down the field for the team's first touchdown of the 2019 season.

The Jaguars went 3-and-out on the following possession and punted the ball back to the Chiefs. Mahomes led the Chiefs on a six-play, 70-yard drive. Harrison Butker capped off the drive with a 28-yard field goal, giving the Chiefs a 10-0 lead.

Mahomes completed 5 of 6 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown on the Chiefs' first two drives.