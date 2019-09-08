Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28) had 885 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 starts last season. He also had 490 yards and four scores on 50 receptions in 2018. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is expected to report to the team midway through the 2019 season.

Sources told NFL Network Gordon is expected to join the Chargers between Week 6 and Week 8. Gordon missed training camp and the preseason while holding out for a new contract. The two-time Pro Bowl selection had 1,375 yards from scrimmage and a career-high 14 touchdowns in 12 starts last season for the Chargers.

Gordon will earn $5.6 million as part of his fifth-year option if he reports by Week 10. The star running back has been fined about $1 million during his holdout. The Chargers have also given Gordon permission to seek a trade. The Philadelphia Eagles were the only team with reported interest in acquiring the Chargers star.

Chargers backups Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson will likely handle most of the carries for the Chargers in Week 1. The Chargers host the Indianapolis Colts at 4:05 p.m. EDT Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.