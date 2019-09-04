Sept. 4 (UPI) -- One of the richest rivalries in football kicks off the 2019 NFL season, with the Chicago Bears hosting the Green Bay Packers on Thursday at Solider Field in Chicago.

"It's like a big heavyweight boxing match to start off," Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters Tuesday. "It's always there are a couple of big shots taken early on then everyone settles in. That's just the nature of the beast."

The Bears and Packers split their 2018 season series, with the Packers winning the 2018 season-opener and the Bears returning the favor in December. The December win ended a five-game losing streak in the series for Chicago.

Green Bay finished in third place in the NFC South last season, with the Bears capturing the division crown for the first time since 2010.

The Bears are a three-point favorite to beat the Packers, according to Bovada.

"We have a pretty mature group," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "I think they are locked in and ready to go. They know what this game is all about. It's a big division game and the first game of the season. I don't think I have to say anything magical to get these guys ready to go out and play."

Fantasy plays

Quarterbacks: Packers star Aaron Rodgers is my No. 12 option at quarterback in Week 1. Bears gunslinger Mitch Trubisky is my No. 18 option at the position. Rodgers is a must-start every week, but you should stay clear of Trubisky this week if you have better options. I expect the Bears to be dedicated to the running game here and I'm not very optimistic about Trubisky's chances of throwing multiple touchdown passes.

Running backs: When it comes to running backs, there are plenty of usable players in this matchup. Bears rookie David Montgomery is my top-rated running back of the bunch, coming in at No. 17 in my weekly rankings. I have Packers running back Aaron Jones as my No. 27 option, landing in RB2 range. Bears running back Tarik Cohen is also a decent RB2/flex option, especially in PPR leagues. Cohen is my No. 29 running back for Week 1.

Wide receivers: Packers target Davante Adams is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He also is my No. 5 option at the position this week. The elite WR1 should be in all lineups throughout the season and should be considered matchup-proof. He should be peppered with targets in this matchup and has a great chance to catch one of Rodgers' multiple touchdown tosses. Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is my No. 22 option for Week 1, landing in WR2 territory. I have Packers pass-catcher Marquez Valdes-Scantling listed as my No. 39 option for Week 1. Valdes-Scantling is a decent WR3 option to open the season. I have Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller as another WR3 option. Miller is listed as my No. 43 wide receiver in Week 1. Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (No. 50) is a risky WR3 option.

Tight ends: Packers star Jimmy Graham is the only tight end from this game that I included in my Week 1 rankings. Graham is my No. 19 option for the week and should only be used if you are desperate at the position and in a league that requires starting a tight end.

Defense/special teams: The Bears are a fringe starting defense/special teams unit in Week 1. I expect Khalil Mack and Chicago's talented playmakers to make some big plays against Rodgers and score enough fantasy points to help your fantasy team. I have the Bears listed as my No. 12 option in Week 1. The Packers shouldn't be used unless you are in a very large league. They are my No. 19 unit for Week 1.

Kickers: Packers veteran Mason Crosby is my No. 10 kicker for Week 1, meaning he is a starter in most leagues. Crosby should have a busy day, especially when the Bears' defense manages to stop the Packers on third down when in the red zone. Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro is not included in my top 15 kicker rankings for Week 1.

How to watch

What: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

When: 8:20 p.m. EDT Thursday

Where: Solider Field in Chicago

TV: NBC

Stream: NBCSports.com, NFL Game Pass

Prediction

Packers 26, Bears 21