Ezekiel Elliott agrees to $90M extension with Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) has led the league in rushing in two of his last three seasons. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Running back Ezekiel Elliott has agreed to a six-year extension with the Dallas Cowboys that will make him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN the deal is worth $90 million. Elliott is set to make $103 million over eight years. More than half of his new $90 million pact is guaranteed.

The contract surpasses the four-year, $57 million deal Todd Gurley signed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. Gurley's pact included $45 million guaranteed.

Elliott will be under contract with the Cowboys through the 2026 season. The two-time NFL rushing champion is expected to practice with the Cowboys on Wednesday.

Elliott participated in the Cowboys' off-season program, but skipped training camp and the preseason while training in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The Cowboys negotiated a new deal with Elliott last weekend, but sources told NFL Network a deal was "not close," after the talks.

The Cowboys will face the New York Giants at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Elliott led the league with 1,434 rushing yards in 15 starts in 2018.