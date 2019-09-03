Former Washington Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson (18) had 532 yards and two scores in 15 games last season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings moved on from one former first-round wide receiver from the 2016 NFL Draft while signing another, after agreeing to a deal with former Washington Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN the Vikings agreed to a one-year deal with Doctson Monday. Washington waived Doctson Saturday. The No. 22 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft had 532 yards and two scores on 44 receptions in 15 games last season. He had 1,100 yards and eight scores in 33 career appearances with Washington.

"Josh is a good player, wish him nothing but the best," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said after the team released Doctson. "At the end of the day, we decided to go with Terry McLaurin at X and keep Paul Richardson Jr. and obviously the other guys are Trey Quinn and Steven Sims Jr. really emerged late as a weapon for us so those are the guys we went with."

Doctson reunites with former Redskins and current Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in Minnesota. Cousins and Doctson were members of the Redskins in 2016 and 2017. Cousins made his lone Pro Bowl in 2016.

Treadwell -- the No. 23 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft -- was waived Saturday. He remains unsigned.

The Redskins face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, while the Vikings host the Atlanta Falcons to open the 2019 season.