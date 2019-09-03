Jacoby Brissett (7) became the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback when Andrew Luck (12) decided to retire Aug. 24. Brissett joined the Colts in 2017. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- New starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Indianapolis Colts.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN the deal is worth $30 million. Brissett was in the final year of his four-year, $3.41 million rookie contract. He was set to make a base salary of $2 million this season. Brissett's new pact runs through the 2020 season.

The Colts also agreed to a contract with fellow former New England Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer Monday. Brissett became the Colts' starting quarterback after franchise gunslinger Andrew Luck announced his retirement Aug. 24.

Brissett, 26, entered the league as a third round pick by the Patriots in the 2016 NFL Draft. The University of Florida and North Carolina State product joined the Colts in a 2017 trade. He completed 58.8 percent of his throws for 3,098 yards, 13 scores and seven interceptions in 16 games while stepping in for an injured Luck during his first season in Indianapolis. Brissett attempted just four passes last season while Luck went on to win Comeback Player of the Year.

The Colts take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 at 4:05 p.m. EDT Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.