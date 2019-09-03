Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas spent the bulk of his career with the Denver Broncos before being traded to the Houston Texans last year. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots have re-signed veteran wide receiver Demaryius Thomas after sending rookie wideout N'Keal Harry to injured reserve.

New England announced the roster moves Monday. The Patriots also signed offensive linemen Colby Gossett and Najee Toran and defensive lineman Gerri Green to the practice squad, while releasing offensive lineman Tyree St. Louis from the practice squad.

Thomas, 31, initially signed with the Patriots as a free agent on April 16. He joined the Patriots after spending one season with the Houston Texans. Thomas joined the Texans last October after spending the first 8 and a half seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos. The four-time Pro Bowl selection had 677 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games last season. He missed one game in 2018, his first since 2011.

Harry was the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Arizona State product had two catches for 36 yards in the Patriots' first preseason game against the Detroit Lions last month, but sustained an ankle injury.

The Patriots face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Phillip Dorsett and Julian Edelman are listed as the team's starting wide receivers. Thomas, Josh Gordon, Matthew Slater, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski are listed as depth options at the position.