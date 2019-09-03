Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams reach four-year contract extension

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff agreed to a deal that will keep him with the franchise through the 2024 season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams and franchise quarterback Jared Goff agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

The deal will keep Goff with the Rams through the 2024 season, according to the team. League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that his extension is worth $134 million and includes an NFL-record $110 million guaranteed.

Goff's contract numbers surpass the ones that the Philadelphia Eagles gave quarterback Carson Wentz this off-season. He received a four-year extension worth $128 million, with a then-record $107.9 million guaranteed.

The Rams selected Goff with the first-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of California, one selection before the Eagles drafted Wentz at No. 2. The 24-year-old quarterback is entering the fourth season of his five-year rookie deal and is scheduled to earn $4.3 million this season and $22.8 million in 2020.

With the two years remaining on his current rookie contract, Goff is locked up for six seasons and $161 million, according to ESPN.

After the firing of former Rams head coach Jeff Fisher in 2016, Goff has flourished under current coach Sean McVay. In two seasons with McVay, he has guided the team to two NFC West titles, an NFC Championship and an appearance in Super Bowl LIII.

Goff, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has a 24-14 record as a starter. He has passed for 9,581 yards with 65 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.