Fantasy football: Week 1 tight end rankings

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle had at least 50 total yards in 14 of his 16 games last season. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz, O.J. Howard and Hunter Henry top my Week 1 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2019.

Jared Cook, Delanie Walker, Mark Andrews, Evan Engram and Jordan Reed round out my top-10 options for Week 1.

If you are in a league that requires starting a tight end, there are other great options available for Week 1. You can look at my top 20 rankings if you are deciding between two options or looking at free agent targets to add to your team.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Kittle is my No. 1 tight end for Week 1. The San Francisco 49ers star is the top target for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and he is going up against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that tied for allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends last season. Kittle is an every week starter, regardless of format, but he has a chance for a huge game here.

Henry is my No. 5 option for Week 1. The Los Angeles Chargers target should be heavily involved in this game against the Indianapolis Colts, a unit that allowed the most catches and receiving yards to opposing tight ends in 2018. Henry will be open a lot here as the Colts defense concentrates on stopping Philip Rivers from getting the ball to Keenan Allen outside and the Chargers' dynamic running backs. Henry should get near 80 receiving yards and has a shot at a touchdown in his 2019 debut.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Cook is my No. 6 option for Week 1. The New Orleans Saints veteran is another reliable target and should see a ton of looks against the Houston Texans, a unit that allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2018. The Saints should also be throwing a lot in this matchup, maximizing Cook's receiving opportunities.

Walker is my No. 7 option for the first week of the season. The Tennessee Titans pass-catcher might not be a game-breaker, but he will see a lot of targets against the Cleveland Browns, a unit that allowed the fourth-most receiving yards to opposing tight ends in 2018. I expect a big yardage total from Walker in Week 1. He should be in all lineups for leagues that require starting tight ends.

LONGSHOTS

If you are streaming tight ends or looking for a dart-throw type option at the position in Week 1, Greg Olsen might be your guy. The Carolina Panthers veteran remains one of Cam Newton's top targets and will face the Los Angeles Rams, a unit that tied for allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2018. Olsen is my No. 13 option for Week 1. He should only be started in deep leagues that require starting a tight end.

Will Dissly is another dart-throw option for Week 1. The Seattle Seahawks tight end is a matchup-dependent start this season, but has a favorable test in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals allowed the most touchdowns and fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2018. Seattle should dominate this game and I expect Dissly to be involved early. He is my No. 14 option at the position this week.

Week 1 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers at TB

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at JAX

3. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. WAS

4. O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. SF

5. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers vs. IND

6. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints vs. HOU

7. Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans at CLE

8. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at MIA

9. Evan Engram, New York Giants, at DAL

10. Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins at PHI

11. Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers at NE

12. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings vs. ATL

13. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers vs. LAR

14. Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks vs. CIN

15. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons at MIN

16. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns vs. TEN

17. Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals at SEA

18. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions at ARI

19. Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers at CHI

20. Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts at LAC