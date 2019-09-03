Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Deshaun Watson, Cam Newton, Carson Wentz, Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees top my Week 1 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2019.

Jameis Winston, Russell Wilson, Philip Rivers, Jared Goff and Tom Brady round out my top-10 options for Week 1.

If you don't have a top-10 option, there are still several quarterbacks capable of throwing or running for multiple touchdowns in Week 1. Take a look at my top 20 rankings if you are tasked with deciding between two options for your lineup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

No. 1. Watson is my top quarterback option for Week 1 for a variety of reasons. He enters the 2019 season with additional help on the offensive line after the Houston Texans traded for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. The Texans also added wide receiver Kenny Stills and running back Duke Johnson via trade. Watson should be a top-five option all season if he stays healthy. I expect a huge showing against the New Orleans Saints to kick off his 2019 campaign. The Saints allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks last season. Watson should be in all lineups.

Winston is my No. 6 option for Week 1, landing in QB1 territory. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the San Francisco 49ers, a defense that allowed a league-high 35 touchdown passes in 2018. Winston should have at least two touchdown passes in this game and has a great shot at throwing three scores against the 49ers.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Wilson is also a QB1 this week and is my No. 7 option to start the season. The Seattle Seahawks will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. The Bengals allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2018. While I expect the Seahawks to dominate on the ground in this one, I also expect Wilson to have a handful of huge plays. Wilson should put up a good rushing yard total in the first game of the season, helping to boost his fantasy point total.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is my No. 13 option this week. While many analysts have Jackson much higher in their weekly rankings, I see more moderate production in a game the Ravens should physically dominate against the Miami Dolphins. I expect the Ravens' running backs -- led by Mark Ingram -- to be featured in this contest. The Dolphins allowed the ninth-most fantasy points and the third-most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks in 2018. Jackson is a starter in deeper leagues in Week 1.

LONGSHOTS

The 49ers gunslinger will face the Buccaneers, a unit that allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2018. No. 14 Jimmy Garoppolo should only be started if you chose to stream quarterbacks this season, as this is a great matchup.

Josh Allen is my No. 19 option in Week 1. He is another quarterback who should only be considered as a streaming option. The Buffalo Bills face the New York Jets to open the season. The Jets allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2018. Allen has a good shot at multiple touchdown passes in this contest and could find his way into the top 15 if he has a successful day as a runner.

Week 1 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans, at NO

2. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers vs. LAR

3. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. WAS

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at JAX

5. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints vs. HOU

6. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. SF

7. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. CIN

8. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers vs. IND

9. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams at CAR

10. Tom Brady, New England Patriots vs. PIT

11. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns vs. TEN

12. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers at CHI

13. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at MIA

14. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers at TB

15. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers at NE

16. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons at MIN

17. Matt Stafford, Detroit Lions at ARI

18. Mitch Trubisky, Chicago Bears vs. GB

19. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at NYJ

20. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. ATL