Dallas Cowboys agree to five-year extension with OT La'el Collins

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys have agree to a five-year contract extension with offensive tackle La'el Collins.

Sources informed NFL Network and ESPN of the deal Tuesday. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound offensive lineman has started every game for the Cowboys over the last two seasons. Collins joined the team in 2015 out of LSU as an undrafted free agent.

A source told ESPN the deal will make Collins one of the NFL's five highest-paid right tackles. Oakland Raiders right tackle Trenton Brown is currently the highest-paid at the position, cashing in with an average salary of $16.5 million. Each of the league's highest-paid right tackles makes at least $8.1 million annually and have deals eclipsing $32.5 million in total salary.

Four of the five Cowboys' projected starting offensive linemen will now be signed through 2023. Left guard Connor Williams is signed through 2021. Holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott has yet to receive a contract extension. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper are also awaiting contract extensions.

The Cowboys host the New York Giants at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.