Cincinnati Bengals sign RB Giovani Bernard to two-year extension

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals signed veteran running back Giovani Bernard to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

The deal locks up Bernard through the 2021 season. According to ISA Sports and Entertainment, the agency that represents the tailback, the contract extension is worth $10.3 million and includes a $600,000 guaranteed bonus due in March.

"It's a blessing, number one, to be able to play for a long time and, number two, to be at the same place so long," Bernard told the team's official website. "It just shows how much the Brown family thinks of me as a player and a person.

"As far as a player, I want to be there for the younger guys and the older guys as well. I'm one of those guys getting up in years and a lot of the younger guys are starting to look up to me as a role model. Just to show them the work ethic that I have year in and year out."

The seventh-year running back out of North Carolina was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. He joined wide receiver Tyler Boyd as the second Bengals offensive player to receive a contract extension before the start of the regular season.

"Gio is a guy we can count on," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. "He's been a dependable, steady back in this league for a long time. He's a great leader for this team, so we feel it's very important to have him around in the years to come."

Bernard recorded 211 rushing yards on 56 carries and added 35 receptions for 218 yards in 2018. In six seasons with the Bengals, he has appeared in 83 games and garnered 18 starts.