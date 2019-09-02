Steelers agree to $22M extension with CB Joe Haden

Pittsburgh Steelers defender Joe Haden is now signed through 2021 after agreeing to a two-year contract extension. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Veteran cornerback Joe Haden has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Haden's new deal is worth $22 million and includes a $16.8 million signing bonus. Haden confirmed the pact Sunday on Instagram.

"Let's Go!!! So glad we got the deal done! On to Week 1! Locked in," Haden wrote on the post.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection had 63 tackles, 12 passes defensed, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 15 starts last season for Pittsburgh. Haden, 30, entered the league as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He played his first seven seasons for the Cleveland Browns, before signing with the Steelers in 2017.

Haden is now signed through 2021. He is expected to be the Steelers' starting left cornerback this season, with Steven Nelson starting on the right side.

The Steelers face the New England Patriots at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.