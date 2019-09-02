Indianapolis Colts to sign veteran QB Brian Hoyer

Brian Hoyer (R) served as Tom Brady's (L) backup while with the New England Patriots in 2018. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts now will have two former New England Patriots backup quarterbacks on their roster after agreeing to a contract with Brian Hoyer.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN the Colts are signing Hoyer to a three-year, $12 million contract. The pact includes $9 million guaranteed. Hoyer is expected to be a backup for starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

The Patriots released Hoyer, 33, on Saturday. The 10-year veteran completed 1-of- 2 passes for seven yards last season while backing up Tom Brady. Hoyer completed 119-of-205 passes for 1,245 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in six starts during his 2017 campaign with the San Francisco 49ers.

He has completed 59.3 percent of his throws for 9,902 yards, 48 scores and 30 interceptions in 65 games during his NFL tenure. Hoyer owns a 16-21 record as a starter. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent signing by the Patriots in 2009. Hoyer has also suited up for the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.

Brissett, 26, joined the Colts in a 2016 trade from the Patriots. He completed 276-of-469 passes for 3,098 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions while stepping in for an injured Andrew Luck in 16 games during the 2017 season. Brissett attempted just four passes in 2018.

He was thrown into the starting role when Luck abruptly announced his retirement Aug. 24. The Colts also have quarterback Chad Kelly on their depth chart. Kelly is suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.