Fantasy football: Week 1 wide receiver rankings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) had a career-high 1,524 yards in 16 games last season. He could have even better offensive production under new coach Bruce Arians, a quarterback guru.

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Mike Evans, DeAndre Hopkins, Michael Thomas, Odell Beckham Jr. and Davante Adams top my Week 1 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2019.

Julio Jones, Adam Thielen, Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper and Tyreek Hill round out my top 10 options for Week 1.

I also have a plethora of solid options listed in my top 50 rankings for the opening week of the season. If you don't have an elite option, there are plenty of capable pass-catchers with great Week 1 matchups.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterback when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings.

TOP SHELF

Evans is my top wide receiver option for Week 1. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers target will be the top priority for quarterback Jameis Winston. He is also facing the San Francisco 49ers, a unit that allowed a league-high 27 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers in 2018. Look for at least one score from Evans in this game which should see very little defense.

Hopkins is my No. 2 option this week. The Houston Texans superstar is battling the New Orleans Saints, a unit that allowed the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in 2018. The Texans recently made several moves to improve their offense, bringing in tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills. Those additions should balance the Texans offense and open up Hopkins.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Thielen is my No. 7 wide receiver for Week 1. The Minnesota Vikings target should have a huge game against the Atlanta Falcons, a unit that tied for allowing the second-most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers in 2018. I expect both Thielen and fellow Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs to produce like WR1s to open the season.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is ranked No. 22 for me this week and is a mid-range WR2 or high-end WR3 based on league size. The Bears are facing the Green Bay Packers, a unit that allowed the third-most fantasy points, third-most touchdowns and fourth-most yards to opposing wide receivers in 2018. The Packers will be throwing all day in this matchup, which I expect to be high-scoring. Robinson should see a ton of looks here.

LONGSHOTS

Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown is my No. 42 option in Week 1, landing in WR3 range in deeper leagues. I think Brown is a great fill-in if you don't have a go-to WR3 option entering the season. The Bills are facing the New York Jets in Week 1, a unit that allowed the second-most fantasy points, second-most yards and most receptions to opposing wide receivers in 2018. Brown has a great shot at getting deep in this one and I see possible WR2 production if Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets hot.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders had his doubters this off-season, but looked very good in the preseason. I see that trend continuing to open the season, especially in Week 1 against the Oakland Raiders. The Raiders tied for allowing the second-most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers in 2018. Sanders has a great shot at scoring in this game. I have him listed as my No. 44 wide receiver in Week 1, making him a low-end WR3 in deeper leagues.

Week 1 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. SF

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans at NO

3. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. HOU

4. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns vs. TEN

5. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers at CHI

6. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons at MIN

7. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. ATL

8. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. IND

9. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. NYG

10. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at JAX

11. Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams at CAR

12. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings vs. ATL

13. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers at NE

14. Antonio Brown, Oakland Raiders vs. DEN

15. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. SF

16. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons at MIN

17. Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles vs. WAS

18. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. CIN

19. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. LAR

20. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots vs. PIT

21. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams at CAR

22. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears vs. GB

23. Will Fuller, Houston Texans at NO

24. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at CAR

25. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at SEA

26. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions at ARI

27. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. IND

28. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants at DAL

29. Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs at JAX

30. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts at LAC

31. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans at CLE

32. Robby Anderson, New York Jets vs. BUF

33. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns vs. TEN

34. Josh Gordon, New England Patriots vs. PIT

35. Dante Pettis, San Francisco 49ers at TB

36. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at OAK

37. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals vs. DET

38. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions at ARI

39. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers at CHI

40. DeSean Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles vs. WAS

41. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals vs. DET

42. John Brown, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ

43. Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears vs. GB

44. Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos at OAK

45. Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. KC

46. Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers vs. LAR

47. James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers at NE

48. Tyrell Williams, Oakland Raiders vs. DEN

49. Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco 49ers at TB

50. Geronimo Allison, Green Bay Packers at CHI