Fantasy football: Ezekiel Elliott deal 'not close' with Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) sat out training camp and the preseason while negotiating for a new contract. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Fantasy football team owners should be cautious about drafting Ezekiel Elliott since his new contract with the Dallas Cowboys is reportedly "not close" to being finalized.

Elliott participated in the team's off-season program but skipping training camp and the preseason while negotiating for a new contract. He has two years remaining on his rookie pact.

A source told NFL Network Monday that negotiations between Elliott and the Cowboys carried into Sunday but the deal is still "not close."

My fantasy football advice is to stay clear of Elliott in the first round of your draft and go with a safer option. This news comes after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team is "operating" as though Elliott will miss multiple games in 2019.

The two-time NFL rushing champion is definitely worth an early first round pick in fantasy football drafts when you know he is going to be on the field, but his price is just too high for me at this point. You should be looking to win games as early as possible in the fantasy football season and Elliott cannot help your team from the bench.

If you do take Elliott in the first round, be sure to grab backup Tony Pollard. The downside of drafting Pollard is that his average draft position is currently in the seventh round, but it is climbing. You might have to use two of your first five picks on Cowboys running backs, depending on your league's size.

Pollard is worth a gamble if you don't have Elliott. He could provide standalone value if Elliott were to miss time and he is a great trade piece for you to use in negotiations with whoever decided to draft Elliott. Elliott's average draft position is early in the first round.

The Cowboys host the New York Giants at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Elliott had 87 total yards and a rushing touchdown on 22 touches in his lone game against the Giants last season. He led the league with 1,434 rushing yards in 15 starts in 2018.