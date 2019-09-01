Retired Andrew Luck thanks Indianapolis Colts fans in full-page ad

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck announced his retirement from the NFL on Aug. 24. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Former Indianapolis Colts star quarterback Andrew Luck showed his appreciation to Colts fans in a full-page advertisement.

The franchise signal-caller took out a full-page ad in Sunday's edition of the Indianapolis Star and thanked fans for their support after his retirement from the NFL on Aug. 24.

"Thank you for an incredible eight years," Luck wrote in the ad. "For welcoming me with open arms. For helping me grow on and off the field. For helping Nicole and I make Indiana our home. And for showing us the true meaning of Hoosier hospitality.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to represent the Colts and the city of Indianapolis on the world's stage. I can't wait to see our team take the field and continue the journey. I'm proud to be a Midwesterner, a Hoosier, and a Colt."

Luck abruptly announced his retirement from the league after constant injury problems over the last few years took away his love for football. He played in all 16 regular-season games only once in the last four seasons with the Colts.

Colts fans, upset with the sudden retirement of Luck last month, booed the quarterback as he walked off the field at the end of Indianapolis' preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 24.

The Colts selected Luck with the first-overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Stanford. In 86 career games, he compiled a 53-33 record with 23,671 passing yards, 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions.