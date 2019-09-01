New York Jets claim former Ravens, Vikings kicker Kaare Vedvik

Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Kaare Vedvik (6) was traded to the Minnesota Vikings in the preseason. The Vikings subsequently waived him. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The New York Jets acquired kicker Kaare Vedvik on waivers from the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced Sunday.

The Jets also waived kicker Taylor Bertolet as the team rounded out the 53-man roster. New York originally expressed interest in trading for Vedvik a few weeks ago, but the Baltimore Ravens traded him to the Vikings for a fifth-round draft pick.

Vedvik struggled with the Vikings and the team ultimately opted to part ways with the Norwegian-born kicker. He converted only one of his four field-goal attempts in two games with Minnesota, missing from 37, 43 and 54 yards. His lone make came from 27 yards.

Before his kicking woes in Minnesota, Vedvik was 12-for-13 on field goals in two preseasons with the Ravens. He connected on all four of his field-goal tries in the team's preseason opener, including a 55-yard boot.

Bertolet was inconsistent for the Jets, as he went 5-for-8 on field goals and missed two extra points. He joined the Jets on Aug. 11 after the sudden retirement of Chandler Catanzaro, who opted to retire following his struggles in camp.

In other roster moves, the Jets claimed wide receiver Braxton Berrios on waivers from the New England Patriots. The team also claimed defensive back Bennett Jackson from the Ravens and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers from the Los Angeles Rams.