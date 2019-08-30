Oakland Raiders release veteran LB Brandon Marshall

Former Denver linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) spent the previous six seasons with the Broncos. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The Oakland Raiders released veteran linebacker Brandon Marshall as the team started to reduce their roster from 90 players to 53.

The team announced the surprising roster move Friday. Marshall confirmed his release on social media.

"I thank Oakland for the opportunity," Marshall wrote on Twitter. "Unfortunately I had to use training camp to work myself back to full health, and I did just that! Ready for what God has for me next."

I thank Oakland for the Opportunity! Unfortunately I had to use training camp to work myself back to full health, and I did just that! Ready for what God has for me next — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) August 30, 2019

Marshall, who spent the last six seasons with the Denver Broncos, signed a one-year deal with the Raiders this off-season. The 29-year-old linebacker became a free agent by declining his 2019 option with the Broncos.

Marshall, considered one of the top coverage linebackers in the NFL, started 63 games and won a Super Bowl with the Broncos. He saw action in only 11 games last season due to a knee injury, which also impacted him during his time with the Raiders in their off-season program.

Since entering the league in 2012, Marshall has recorded 419 combined tackles, 6.5 sacks, two interceptions, 21 pass breakups and four forced fumbles with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Broncos.