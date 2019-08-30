Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt will spend some of his suspension time recovering from sports hernia surgery before his expected Week 10 return to the team.

Cleveland announced Hunt had surgery Thursday to repair the injury. The recovery time for a sports hernia injury is four to six weeks. Hunt is suspended for the first eight games of the regular season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The 2017 NFL rushing champion had 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns in 11 starts last season before being released by the Kansas City Chiefs. He signed with the Browns in February.

Cleveland begins the season with a Week 1 clash against the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday, Sept. 8 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The Browns have a Week 7 bye and face the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 in Cleveland.

Hunt is listed second on the Browns' depth chart at the running back position. Nick Chubb enters the season as the team's starter.