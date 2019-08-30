Aug. 30 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. provided one of the best highlights of the final week of the preseason with a brilliant cut-back touchdown run against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night.

Wilson pulled off the stunning scoring sprint in the first quarter of the 49ers' 27-24 loss to the Chargers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Chargers led the 49ers 6-0 with 1:35 remaining in the opening quarter when quarterback C.J. Beathard handed off to Wilson at the 41-yard line. Wilson took the handoff to his left, before running out of room. He stutter-stepped before running laterally to his right.

Wilson bolted toward the right end zone pylon as Beathard ran out in front as his lead blocker. The 49ers quarterback put a block on a defender, allowing Wilson to break through to the end zone on the long scoring run.

"It was just like a feel thing," Wilson told reporters. "I just felt the way the defense was flowing. They were flowing really heavy. I saw the defensive end on the back side, who was almost on the other side or in the center. I just made my decision to stick my foot and go backfield.

"To see the cornerback sitting there, then to see C.J. behind me and for him to take off just gave me that extra power. I was like, I have to put it in now. If C.J. comes out there and blocks for me in the fourth preseason game. That speaks to his character. I was just trying to make his block that much better."

Wilson had 100 yards and a score on 20 carries in the loss. The second-year running back had 266 yards in six games during his 2018 campaign in San Francisco. Wilson is listed behind Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman at running back on the 49ers' depth chart.

The 49ers battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday, Sept. 8 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.