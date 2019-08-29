Texans star Jadeveon Clowney willing to miss games amid contract dispute

Houston Texans pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney (R) has 55 career starts since being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Houston Texans star pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney is willing to sit out games during the 2019 season as he attempts to resolve his contract situation.

Sources told NFL Network there is no guarantee Clowney will be back with the Texans or another team by Week 1. Clowney, 26, recently fired his longtime agent, Bus Cook. He spoke with the Miami Dolphins last week regarding a possible trade.

Sources told NFL Network Clowney was "hurt" by the fact that the Texans are entertaining trade offers.

Houston placed the franchise tag on Clowney in March, but the three-time Pro Bowl selection refused to sign his franchise tag tender. Clowney sat out for all of training camp and the preseason.

He cannot be traded to another team until he reports to the Texans. He also cannot sign a long-term deal with any team this season since the July 15 deadline has passed.

Clowney joined the Texans as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound pass0rusher had 47 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, three fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, a pass defensed and a touchdown in 15 games last season. Clowney had a career-high 59 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks in 16 starts during his 2017 campaign.

The Texans host the Los Angeles Rams in their final preseason game at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday at NRG Stadium in Houston. They kickoff the regular season against the New Orleans Saints at 7:10 p.m. EDT Monday, Sept. 9 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.