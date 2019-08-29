Buffalo Bills sign K Stephen Hauschka to two-year extension

Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka (4) has made 86.4 percent of his career field goal attempts. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills have signed veteran kicker Stephen Hauschka to a two-year contract extension.

Buffalo announced the signing Wednesday. Sources told ESPN the deal is worth $8 million.

Hauschka, 34, signed a four-year contract with the Bills as a free agent in 2017. The 11-year veteran made 78.6 percent of his field goals and 96.2 percent of his extra points in 16 games last season for Buffalo.

"I'm super excited," Hauschka said in a team news release. "We've come to love this place. It's such a great place to work and raise a family.

"The culture and environment we get to work and play in every single day is amazing. We're going to turn this thing around and win a bunch of games here and I'm excited to be a part of it."

Hauschka began his NFL career in 2008 with the Baltimore Ravens. He played for the Denver Broncos in 2010 before spending six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. Hauschka won a Super Bowl with Seattle in 2014 before joining the Bills.

The Bills host the Minnesota Vikings in their final preseason game Thursday at New Era Field in Buffalo. Hauschka has connected on 2-of-4 field goal attempts this preseason.