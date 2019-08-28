Leonard Fournette's son bulldozes toddler foe on football field

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is entering his third season after being picked in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is known for his speed and punishing power on the football field, but he recently showed that his toddler son might have the same talent.

Fournette posted a video of his 2-year-old son, Leonard Fournette IV, Tuesday on social media. It was his son's first time playing in football pads.

"What y'all think baby Fournette ready or not?" Fournette wrote for the caption on the video.

The 18-second clip shows the toddler during a practice drill. He pretends to carry a football before running toward a defending teammate. The toddler nears the defender before lowering his shoulder and sending the teammate flying backwards and forcing him to the ground.

"Ooh," Fournette said, before laughing at his son's truck-stick move.

Fournette's Jaguars teammates also enjoyed the clip.

"That boy laying that pad," Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook commented on Instagram.

"Yessir," Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey added.

Fournette, 24, announced the birth of his son on March 6, 2017, one month before he was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. His daughter, Lyric Jae Fournette, was born in 2015 while Fournette was attending LSU.