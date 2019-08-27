Aug. 27 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals have signed defensive tackle Clinton McDonald and releasing veteran Terrell McClain.

Arizona announced the McDonald signing Monday. A source informed ESPN of McClain's release. McClain signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals in May. He had 17 tackles and a sack in 13 games last season for the Atlanta Falcons.

McClain had a career-high 39 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 15 starts during his 2016 campaign with the Dallas Cowboys. The 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive lineman entered the league as a third round pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2011 NFL Draft. McClain, 31, has also suited up for the Houston Texans and New England Patriots.

McDonald, 32, had 31 tackles and two sacks in 15 games last season for the Oakland Raiders. The 6-foot-2, 297-pound defensive lineman had 29 tackles, five sacks and a pass defensed during his 2017 campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McDonald also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks before joining the Buccaneers in 2014. He won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2013.

The Cardinals also resigned defensive lineman Siupeli Anau. The Cardinals are expected to start Corey Peters, Rodney Gunter and rookie Zach Allen on the defensive front. McClain was previously expected to be in the rotation.

The Cardinals face the Denver Broncos in their final preseason game at 9 p.m. EDT Thursday at Mile High Stadium in Denver.