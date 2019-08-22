Patriots' Patrick Chung indicted on cocaine charge

A New Hampshire grand jury has indicted New England Patriots Patrick Chung (seen speaking at a press conference before the last Super Bowl in Atlanta) on a felony cocaine possession charge. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire grand jury has indicted New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung on a felony cocaine possession charge, court records show.

Assistant Belknap County Attorney Keith Cormier told NBC News Thursday that the grand jury indictment was handed up Aug. 8 based on a June 25 incident in which Chung allegedly possessed cocaine.

The incident occurred in Meredith, N.H., where Chung has a home, the Belknap Count Attorney's Office told NFL.com.

"There is no other individual in this case, there is no other charge," Cormier said.

Chung, a key Patriots' defense player for three Super Bowl-championships, who posted a gruesome arm scar photo in February from the Super Bowl, signed a one-year extension with the team in April.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

If convicted, he could face between three and seven years in prison.

The Patriots said in a statement that the team declines to comment "while his judicial proceedings take place."