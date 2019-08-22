Injury forces Panthers QB Cam Newton out of preseason game

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Quarterback Cam Newton sustained a foot injury and did not return to the Carolina Panthers' preseason game against the New England Patriots Thursday in Foxborough, Mass.

Newton exited the game in the first quarter after being sacked by Patriots defensive lineman Adam Butler. He limped off the field before being examined by the Panthers' medical staff. Newton sat on the bench before being escorted to the locker room.

Newton completed 4-of-6 passing attempts for 30 yards. He was sacked twice by the Patriots. The three-time Pro Bowl selection had shoulder surgery this off-season after missing two games in 2018. Newton completed 67.9 percent of his throws for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season.

The Patriots led the Panthers 7-0 at halftime of Thursday's game. The Panthers battle the Pittsburgh Steelers in their final preseason game before taking on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.