Eagles trade DL Bruce Hector for Cardinals S Rudy Ford

Safety Rudy Ford (R) had nine tackles in 13 games last season for the Arizona Cardinals. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have traded defensive lineman Bruce Hector to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for safety Rudy Ford.

The teams announced the transaction Thursday. Ford, 24, had nine tackles in 13 games last season for the Cardinals. The sixth round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft did not record a tackle in 10 appearances during his rookie campaign.

Hector, 24, had two tackles and 0.5 sack in eight games last season for the Eagles. The 6-foot-2, 296-pound defensive tackle entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida.

Hector and Ford are both signed through 2020.

The Eagles host the Baltimore Ravens in a preseason game at 7:30 p.m. EDT Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Cardinals battle the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.