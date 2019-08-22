Michael Crabtree (L) was released in February after spending just one season with the Baltimore Ravens. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals have signed veteran wide receiver Michael Crabtree after releasing former first-round pick Kevin White.

Arizona announced the signing late Wednesday, the same day the franchise cut White. Crabtree visited the Cardinals in early August, but the two sides could not agree to terms on a contract. His new pact is for one year.

Crabtree, 31, had 607 yards and three touchdowns in 16 starts last season for the Baltimore Ravens. He secured 54 receptions on 100 targets during his lone season in Baltimore, before being released in February.

Crabtree resurrected his career in three seasons with the Oakland Raiders before landing in Baltimore. He had at least eight touchdowns in each season from 2015 through 2017. He had his best season with the Raiders in 2016, bringing in 89 catches for 1,003 yards and eight scores in 16 starts.

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft played his first six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. His tenure with the 49ers included a Super Bowl appearance alongside teammate Colin Kaepernick. Crabtree had five catches for 109 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' Super Bowl XLVII loss to Baltimore.

Crabtree is set to slide in behind Cardinals wide receivers Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. The Cardinals also have 2019 NFL Draft picks KeeSean Johnson and Andy Isabella at wide receiver. Fellow 2019 NFL Draft pick Hakeem Butler is sidelined with a broken finger.

The Cardinals battle the Minnesota Vikings in a preseason game at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.