Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins have agreed to a contract extension with speedy wide receiver Jakeem Grant.

A source told NFL Network that Grant's extension is for four years and runs through the 2023 season. Grant, 26, had 268 yards and two scores on 21 receptions last season, but was electric on special teams. The sixth round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft had a punt return for a touchdown and a kick return for a touchdown in 2018.

Grant -- one of the fastest players on the Dolphins -- missed much of the 2018 season after sustaining a leg injury. The 5-foot-7, 171-pound playmaker had the longest kick return in the NFL last season with a 102 yard return for a touchdown Sept. 9 against the Tennessee Titans.

Grant had 203 yards and two scores on 13 catches during his 2017 campaign. He did not make a catch during his rookie season.

Miami waived wide receiver Saeed Blacknall and signed wide receiver T.J. Rahming Wednesday. Grant and Rahming join a Dolphins wide receiver group that also includes Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Trenton Irwin, Brice Butler, Reece Horn, Preston Williams, Isaiah Ford and Allen Hurns.

The Dolphins host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their third preseason game at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.