Cleveland Browns sign WR Braxton Miller

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns have signed wide receiver Braxton Miller.

Cleveland announced the signing Wednesday. The Browns waived tight end Mik'Quan Deane with a non-football illness designation in a corresponding transaction.

Miller, 26, entered the league as a third round pick by the Houston Texans in the 2016 NFL Draft. The former Ohio State star was waived in Aug. 2018 before being signed to the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad. Miller did not make a regular-season appearance during the 2018 season.

The former quarterback-turned-wide receiver had 162 yards and a touchdown in 11 games for the Texans during his 2017 campaign. He had 15 catches for 99 yards and a score in 10 games during his rookie season in Houston.

Cleveland's depth chart lists Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. as the starting wide receivers. Rashard Higgins, Jaelen Strong, Derrick Willies, Damion Ratley, Dorian Baker, D'Ernest Johnson, Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi, Antonio Callaway and D.J. Montgomery are listed as backups.

Callaway is suspended for four games, while Beckham is dealing with a hip injury. Higgins is in line to be the Browns' No. 3 wide receiver in Callaway's absence.

The Browns battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a preseason game at 7:30 p.m. EDT Friday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.