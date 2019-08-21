Arizona Cardinals release former first-round pick Kevin White

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White (11) signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals in March. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals released former first-round pick Kevin White, the team announced Wednesday.

White signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals this off-season in an attempt to resurrect his NFL career that's been slowed by injuries. He missed time in training camp due to a hamstring injury but recently returned to practice before being cut.

The Chicago Bears selected White in the first round (No. 7 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of West Virginia. In his four seasons with the Bears, the 27-year-old wide receiver fractured his left leg in both 2015 and 2016, and his shoulder during the 2017 campaign.

White played in only 14 games across four seasons with the Bears, the third-fewest by any NFL player drafted in the top 10 from 1970 to 2015. He has recorded 25 receptions for 285 yards in his career.

The Cardinals will move forward with Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson and Hakeem Butler backing up starters Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. Butler suffered a broken hand and could land on injured reserve.