Former Texas Longhorns, NFL running back Cedric Benson dies at 36

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Texas Longhorns great and former NFL running back Cedric Benson died in a motorcycle crash in Texas. He was 36.

Austin law enforcement confirmed that Benson and an additional passenger were killed in the crash, which occurred late Saturday night. Two other adults suffered minor injuries, police said.

"It's an unbelievably sad day with the news of the passing of Cedric Benson," current Longhorns head coach Tom Herman said in a statement. "We lost a true Longhorn legend, one of the best running backs in college football history and a really special man.

"He was far too young, and my heart aches for his family, friends and the entire Longhorn community. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all."

Very sad day with the passing of Longhorn Legend Cedric Benson. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends and our community of lettermen. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/7v7rJioFis— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) August 18, 2019

Benson starred at Texas from 2001 to 2004 under then-head coach Mack Brown. His 5,540 yards ranks second in school history behind Ricky Williams and ninth in NCAA history.

He was the only player in Longhorns history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in four seasons. He won the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's best running back, in 2004 and was inducted into the school's Hall of Honor in 2014.

Saddened by the reports on the passing of Cedric Benson. We've coached a lot of tough players but none were tougher than Cedric. He was a true spirit. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family on this sad day. pic.twitter.com/6afR0AFiJW— Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) August 18, 2019

The Chicago Bears selected Benson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. He helped guide the franchise to Super Bowl XLI before spending time with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Benson played his final NFL season with the Green Bay Packers in 2012. In 96 career games with the Bears, Bengals and Packers, he had 1,600 carries for 6,017 yards and 32 touchdowns.