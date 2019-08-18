Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott won't face charges from Las Vegas incident

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) was involved in an altercation with a security guard in May at a music festival in Las Vegas. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott won't face criminal charges for an alleged assault that occurred at a music festival in May.

League sources told ESPN and SportsDay on Sunday that the Las Vegas attorney's office declined to bring charges against Elliott. According to Elliott's lawyers, Scott Rosenblum and Jason Lampert, the superstar tailback also was being extorted.

"Over the course of the past several weeks, Mr. Elliott has been the target of extortion," Elliott's attorneys said last month. "Kyle Johnson's filing of a criminal complaint against Mr. Elliott in connection with the Las Vegas incident is the latest attempt to do so.

"Mr. Elliott and his team are in contact with all of the proper authorities and are fully cooperating with them in their investigations."

Elliott was briefly handcuffed but not arrested after an altercation with a security guard, Kyle Johnson, in May. TMZ Sports released a video of the tailback, which showed him bumping a man to the ground at the Electric Daisy Carnival.

Johnson, who was wearing an "event staff" sweatshirt, fell against a metal fence before hitting the ground. Police handcuffed Elliott and escorted him away from the area. The running back was seen having an argument with his girlfriend before turning his attention to the security official.

The NFL investigated the incident, and Elliott met with commissioner Roger Goodell in New York. The tailback issued an apology, and the league later said he wouldn't be suspended.