NFL reinstates Patriots WR Josh Gordon; eligible for regular season

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was reinstated to the league following his indefinite suspension, the NFL announced Friday.

The league said Gordon was reinstated on a conditional basis. He will be eligible to play in the regular season and can rejoin the Patriots on Sunday.

"We are all rooting for Josh to succeed, both personally and professionally," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Everyone shares in that hope and will continue to support him to every extent possible. But as Josh acknowledged, ultimately his success is up to him."

Gordon, who was suspended Dec. 20 for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the league's substance abuse policy, filed for reinstatement last week. Goodell had sole discretion on Gordon's status in the league.

According to the NFL, Gordon may attend but not play in the Patriots' third preseason game on Aug. 22 due to his current conditioning level.

Gordon has struggled with off-the-field issues throughout his NFL career. The star wideout missed two full seasons while being suspended and saw action in only 11 games for the Cleveland Browns from 2014-18.

The Browns traded Gordon to the Patriots last September after he was conditionally reinstated by the NFL in November 2017. The 28-year-old receiver played in 11 games for New England last season, recording 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns.