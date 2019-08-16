Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James out indefinitely with foot injury

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers standout safety Derwin James will be out indefinitely after sustaining a foot injury, the team announced Friday.

James was diagnosed with a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, according to the Chargers. The All-Pro defensive back suffered the injury during Thursday's practice.

"It happened at some point in practice [Thursday] but this could have been something that's [been there] all along," Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters. "[Thursday] it kind of came to a head. We're going to miss him while he's out, and we're going to try to get him well and back on the field as soon as we can."

Lynn said James will continue to be evaluated but didn't provide a timetable for a return. League sources told NFL Media that the safety, who had a boot on his right foot Friday, could miss a significant amount of time.

James hadn't missed a training camp practice and played 11 snaps in the Chargers' first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. Pro Bowler Adrian Phillips is expected to work with the starters in his absence.

James recorded 105 tackles, three interceptions, 3.5 sacks and 13 passes defensed in all 16 regular-season games last season. He earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors as a rookie.