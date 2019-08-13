Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry averaged 27.3 points per game last season, the second-highest total of his career. The two-time NBA MVP led the league with 30.1 points per game in 2015-2016. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry is known for his ridiculous range, but he recently made an underhanded half-court shot look completely casual.

Curry made the shot during a Golden State Warriors basketball camp Monday in Oakland, Calif. The two-time NBA MVP took photos and played with the children at the camp. He also showed off his trademark sniping ability from beyond the 3-point arc.

Curry went to the Warriors log at half-court and caught a pass. He put the ball in his right hand and lobbed the ball up toward the hoop. The shot swished, making the campers scream excitedly.

"Layups," the Warriors tweeted, referencing how easy the shot was for the superstar point guard.

Curry, 31, averaged 27.3 points per game last season, the second-highest total of his career. He also posted a career-high 4.7 rebounds per game while dishing out 5.3 assists per bout. The six-time All-Star and All-NBA selection ranks third in NBA history with 2,483 career 3-pointers. He ranks fifth in career 3-point percentage.