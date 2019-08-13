Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign safety Darian Stewart

Veteran safety Darian Stewart (26) won a Super Bowl in his first season with the Denver Broncos. He went to the Pro Bowl in 2016 and started 14 games for the franchise in 2018. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed veteran safety Darian Stewart.

Tampa Bay announced the signing Monday morning. The Buccaneers waived defensive lineman Dare Odeyingbo in a corresponding transaction.

Stewart was released by the Denver Broncos in March. The 2016 Pro Bowl selection had 60 tackles, three passes defensed, two interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery in 14 starts during his final season in Denver.

Stewart entered the league in 2010 as an undrafted free agent signing b y the St. Louis Rams. He joined the Baltimore Ravens in 2014 before inking a two-year deal with the Broncos in 2015. Stewart won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in his first season with the franchise.

The South Carolina product had a career-high 77 tackles and nine tackles for a loss during his 2011 campaign with the Rams. He had a career-high three interceptions in 2016 and 2017 with the Broncos.

Tampa Bay has rookie Mike Edwards and Jordan Whitehead listed as its starting safeties on its depth chart. Isaiah Johnson, Kentrell Brice, Lukas Denis, John Battle, Justin Evans and Micah Abernathy are also listed at the safety positions.

Whitehead was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He made 11 starts last season. Edwards was a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kentucky.

The Buccaneers host the Miami Dolphins in a preseason game at 7:30 p.m. EDT Friday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.