Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers are signing veteran offensive tackle Sam Young after losing tackle Shon Coleman to injury reserve.

Sources told NFL Network and Pro Football Talk of the signing Monday. Young, 32, appeared in 12 games last season for the Miami Dolphins. The 6-foot-8, 302-pound offensive lineman also has played for the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars during his nine-year NFL tenure.

Young has appeared in 88 games, including 21 starts since the Cowboys selected him in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He made a career-high six starts in 2014 for Jacksonville. He started eight games over the last three seasons while playing as a depth option for the Dolphins.

Coleman sustained a fractured fibula and a dislocated ankle during the 49ers' preseason win against the Cowboys on Saturday in Santa Clara, Calif. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound tackle was traded to the 49ers from the Cleveland Browns in August 2018. He started 16 games for the Browns in 2017, but did not appear in any games last season for the 49ers.

Coleman is headed to injured reserve and had surgery Sunday. He is expected to miss the entire season. The 49ers will now have Young, Justin Skule, Daniel Brunskill and Willie Beavers backing up starting tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGinchey.

San Francisco faces the Denver Broncos in another preseason game at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 at Mile High Stadium in Denver.