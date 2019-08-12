Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews (bottom) had 3,160 yards and 21 touchdowns on 230 catches in 87 games during his NFL career. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews announced his retirement from the NFL on social media Monday, citing "brainwashing" and being used "for entertainment" among his reasons for stepping away.

Matthews, 29, appeared in eight games last season for the New York Jets and Titans. He joined the Jets in October after being cut by the Titans in September. The Saints signed Matthews in June before releasing him Saturday with a "left squad" designation. Saints coach Sean Payton said it was Matthews' decision to leave the team.

"The game has given me and family so much but that no longer exists," Matthews wrote on Instagram. "Beating your body up over and over for groups of people to give out a small percentage of the earnings that they don't even need for me no longer exists.

"The endless training and hours away from my family no longer exists. The brainwashing and dividing our culture for a small piece of jewelry no longer exists. Being around too much ego to even understand that someone has the same skin as you no longer exists. People using me for entertainment and not even understanding that I am a black man in America no longer exists."

Matthews also wrote that people controlling his success as a receiver no longer exists, being around "pure fakeness" no longer exists and cheering crowds no longer exists. He mentioned people hitting him up for game tickets.

Matthews played his first four seasons for the Miami Dolphins after being selected in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He joined the Titans in 2016 on a three-year, $15 million contract. Matthews had 230 catches for 3,160 yards and 21 touchdowns in 87 games during his NFL career.

The Saints now have Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn Jr., Tre'Quan Smith, Keith Kirkwood, Emmanuel Butler, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Cyril Grayson Jr., Simmie Cobbs, Austin Carr, Deonte Harris and Travin Dural listed on their depth chart at wide receiver.