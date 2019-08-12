New York Giants CB Deandre Baker avoids major knee injury

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- New York Giants rookie cornerback Deandre Baker avoided a major knee injury after an MRI revealed a sprained knee.

The Giants announced that Baker underwent further evaluation by a team physician Monday. The Georgia product was labeled day-to-day with the sprain.

"It's a big relief, certainly," Giants head coach Pat Shurmur told reporters. "He's been coming along real well, and to know it's not serious at this point is good."

Shurmur said Baker "felt something" in his knee during Sunday's practice. Initial tests revealed the sprain, but the team conducted additional tests and concluded that it wasn't a torn ACL.

League sources told ESPN that Baker is expected to be sidelined two weeks or less. The Giants have three preseason games left before opening the season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 8.

"It's never good when anybody misses practice time. But we have some time left before the game against Dallas, the opener," Shurmur said. "We'll just see where he is. Again, he's day-to-day. Deandre is a tough, competitive guy. I anticipate that he'll be back out there soon."

The Giants selected Baker in the first round (No. 30 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He is expected to start opposite Janoris Jenkins this season.